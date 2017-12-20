NewMarket Co. (NEU) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of NewMarket worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $4,578,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $2,070,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 24.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 95.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) opened at $396.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,696.56, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $483.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $584.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.40 million. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 10.85%. NewMarket’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

