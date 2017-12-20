New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.10% of Veeco Instruments worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Veeco Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Veeco Instruments Inc. ( NASDAQ VECO ) opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-11-37-million-holdings-in-veeco-instruments-inc-veco.html.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States; China; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World (ROW). The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.