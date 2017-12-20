New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.43 Million Holdings in YY Inc (YY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of YY worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of YY by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of YY by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YY by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY Inc (NASDAQ YY) opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. YY Inc has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $123.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. YY had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Vetr raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.48 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

