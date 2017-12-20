New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,500 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,101 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Tripadvisor worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,163 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,864.90, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

