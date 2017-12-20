New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Vetr downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE EDU) opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,488.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 130.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,854,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,727 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,863,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,396,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,495,000 after purchasing an additional 370,597 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

