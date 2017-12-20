New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,854,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,727 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,183 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,845,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,591,000 after purchasing an additional 809,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,495,000 after purchasing an additional 370,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Vetr cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.84 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp ( NYSE:EDU ) opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14,488.32, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

