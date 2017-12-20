New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 48,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £36,099.42 ($48,586.03).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Century AIM VCT alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Michael David Barnard acquired 7,000 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($7,065.95).

Shares of New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Wednesday. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($1.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) Insider Michael David Barnard Acquires 48,783 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/new-century-aim-vct-plc-nca-insider-michael-david-barnard-acquires-48783-shares.html.

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.