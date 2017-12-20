New Amer Hi Inc (NYSE:HYB) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

New Amer Hi has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get New Amer Hi alerts:

New Amer Hi (NYSE:HYB) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 78,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,366. New Amer Hi has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Amer Hi Inc Plans Special Dividend of $0.01 (HYB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/new-amer-hi-inc-plans-special-dividend-of-0-01-hyb.html.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income while seeking to preserve stockholders’ capital through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of high yield fixed-income securities.

Receive News & Ratings for New Amer Hi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Amer Hi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.