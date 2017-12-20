Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,545 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.79% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $42,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 397.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $5,522.77, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from DCT Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

