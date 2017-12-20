Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 3,636.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162,758 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.90% of Vipshop worth $46,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,040,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,474 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 287,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,980.36, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on Vipshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

