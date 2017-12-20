NetGear (NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

NetGear (NASDAQ NTGR) opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,741.86, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.52. NetGear has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.33%. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 19,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $897,884.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetGear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,764,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetGear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,917,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NetGear by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,105,000 after acquiring an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NetGear by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,066,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NetGear by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

