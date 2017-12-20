NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159,888 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.36% of NeoGenomics worth $38,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEO ) opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.12, a PE ratio of 181.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/neogenomics-inc-neo-shares-bought-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.