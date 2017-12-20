Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Nelnet’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Nelnet an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI ) opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 159.08 and a quick ratio of 159.08. The stock has a market cap of $2,237.54, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 12.10%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Reardon sold 5,748 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $292,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,748 shares of company stock worth $617,808. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

