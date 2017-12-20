Navistar International (NAV) Downgraded by Gabelli to “Hold”

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Shares of Navistar International (NYSE NAV) opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $44,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,727,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 344,890 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,673,000 after acquiring an additional 96,310 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

