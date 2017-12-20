Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natuzzi, S.p.A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5080685842393 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. (Natuzzi) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a collection of couches, armchairs, home furniture and home accessories. The Company operates in two segments: Natuzzi brand and Softaly/Private label.

