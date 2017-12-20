News coverage about Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natural Alternatives International earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3811680842372 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Natural Alternatives International (NAII) remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,988. The stock has a market cap of $76.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of -0.21. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/natural-alternatives-international-naii-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

In related news, Director Lee G. Weldon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $31,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements. The Company operates through three segments: private-label contract manufacturing, patent and trademark licensing, and branded products. The private-label contract manufacturing segment primarily relates to the provision of private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.