National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Director James J. Truchard Sells 7,500 Shares

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $315,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,292,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,784,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,150. National Instruments Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,483.44, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corporation will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 44.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

