NantHealth (NH) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) is one of 20 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NantHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NantHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -225.76% -46.09% -25.23% NantHealth Competitors -14.47% -7.27% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NantHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 NantHealth Competitors 88 439 833 13 2.56

NantHealth presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.64%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.03%. Given NantHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NantHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $100.38 million -$184.10 million -1.81 NantHealth Competitors $413.57 million -$24.55 million 402.21

NantHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NantHealth competitors beat NantHealth on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples. The Company also offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS applications to healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers and biopharmaceutical companies. It offers CLINICS, an integrated solution that includes GPS Cancer, NantOS and the NantOS applications. The CLINICS solution includes System Infrastructure, Knowledge Platform, Provider Platform and Payor Platform.

