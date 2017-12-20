Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,146 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184,800.91, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.99%. Comcast’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other Comcast news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $22,576,899.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,711,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,195,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $224,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,676.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,556 shares of company stock valued at $22,958,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

