Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 192,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $478,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $15,307.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In related news, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $546,697.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $4,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,286 shares of company stock worth $33,178,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

