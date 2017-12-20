Mosaic Co (MOS) Director Allan Rosenhek Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Director Allan Rosenhek acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00.

Allan Rosenhek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Allan Rosenhek acquired 30,500 shares of Mosaic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $4,270.00.

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 4,454,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $8,607.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 186,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $663,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,110,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

