Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3504 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE CAF) opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, approximately 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

