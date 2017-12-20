Moody's (MCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating and a $167.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Moody's to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody's from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.40.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. Moody's has a 1 year low of $93.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28,754.82, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. Moody's had a negative return on equity of 187.20% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Moody's will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $69,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ewald Kist sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,793,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,010,000 after acquiring an additional 876,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,090,000 after acquiring an additional 810,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,623,000 after acquiring an additional 463,669 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 360,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 3,117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

