Mongodb (MDB) versus Cvent (CVT) Critical Contrast

Cvent (NYSE: CVT) and Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) are both software – nec companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cvent and Mongodb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cvent -9.84% -12.55% -6.86% Mongodb N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cvent and Mongodb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cvent 0 0 0 0 N/A Mongodb 0 4 4 0 2.50

Mongodb has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Mongodb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mongodb is more favorable than Cvent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Cvent shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Cvent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cvent and Mongodb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cvent N/A N/A N/A ($0.57) -63.16 Mongodb $101.35 million 13.55 -$86.68 million N/A N/A

Cvent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mongodb.

Summary

Mongodb beats Cvent on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings. It offers over six product categories, on over two integrated clouds, the Event Cloud and the Hospitality Cloud. The Event Cloud includes approximately five product categories, such as event management software, enterprise solutions software, mobile event applications, pre- and post-event feedback management software, and onsite event solutions. The Hospitality Cloud includes over three product categories, including group marketing solutions, group demand management, and group business intelligence for hotels and venues.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc. is a United States-based modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support. It also offers MongoDB Atlas, its cloud hosted database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering that includes infrastructure and management of its community server offering. The Company’s The MongoDB enterprise database server, called Enterprise Server, is its proprietary database. The Company’s other products include Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service. The Company also provides professional services to its customers, including consulting and training.

