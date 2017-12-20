Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 95.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,871,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,492.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,136,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,329 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 19,950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 186.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,573,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,631,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,253 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,826.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

