Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Director Sells $1,500,720.95 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director John C. Molina sold 19,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $1,500,720.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,012. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $4,520.00, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.85). Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 478.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.
