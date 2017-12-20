Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Director Sells $1,500,720.95 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director John C. Molina sold 19,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $1,500,720.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,012. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $4,520.00, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.85). Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 478.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

