Micron Technology (MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50,584.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.60. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,038. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/micron-technology-mu-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.