Micron Technology (MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50,584.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.60. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Vetr cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.81 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $39.50) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,038. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

