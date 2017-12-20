Microchip Technology (MCHP) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.72.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at $89.59 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,291.29, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $165,079.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $261,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

