MGIC Investment (MTG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on MGIC Investment to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,528.86, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.26. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.85 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

