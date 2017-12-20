Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $539,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 20,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,465,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,048 shares of company stock worth $13,168,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64,971.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2,782.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

