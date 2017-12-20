Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Peel Hunt

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 530 ($7.13) to GBX 450 ($6.06) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 553 ($7.44) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, October 16th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.54) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 600 ($8.08) to GBX 515 ($6.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.33) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.36 ($6.47).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON MERL) opened at GBX 355.20 ($4.78) on Tuesday. Merlin Entertainments has a twelve month low of GBX 350.20 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.23).

In other Merlin Entertainments news, insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £20,295 ($27,314.94). Also, insider Ken J. Hydon purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £112,800 ($151,816.96).

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

