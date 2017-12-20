Mercer International Inc. (MERC) CEO Sells $165,960.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) CEO David M. Gandossi sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $165,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (MERC) traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $851.73, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Mercer International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 216,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercer International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

