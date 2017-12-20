Meggitt (MGGT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 500 ($6.73) to GBX 600 ($8.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 450 ($6.06) to GBX 460 ($6.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 482 ($6.49).

Shares of Meggitt (LON MGGT) opened at GBX 483.70 ($6.51) on Monday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 407.40 ($5.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($7.13).

In related news, insider Nigel Rudd purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £7,155 ($9,629.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,575 shares of company stock worth $753,073 in the last 90 days.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense and other specialist markets, including energy, medical, industrial, test and automotive. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (MABS), Meggitt Control Systems (MCS), Meggitt Polymers & Composites (MPC), Meggitt Sensing Systems (MSS) and the Meggitt Equipment Group (MEG).

