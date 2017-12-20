Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,626,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,323,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 714,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,003,000 after purchasing an additional 629,221 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $585,932.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,897,298.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ) opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116,630.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $156.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

