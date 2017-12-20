Maurice Sciammas Sells 1,693 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,693 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $194,119.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 360,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,322,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,607 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $689,997.42.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,764.90, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/maurice-sciammas-sells-1693-shares-of-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-stock.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.