Match Group (MTCH) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Match Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.09.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (MTCH) traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,888. The firm has a market cap of $8,330.98, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Match Group has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.19 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 11,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $340,463.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 477.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100,793 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 19,787.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,607 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/match-group-mtch-upgraded-by-guggenheim-to-buy.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.