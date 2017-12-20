Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is Somerville Kurt F’s Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 170.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at $151.68 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.98 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $160,580.00, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.59.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,567.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $2,014,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,984 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

