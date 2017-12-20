MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Position Trimmed by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300,072 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in MasTec by 40.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 376,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 45.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in MasTec by 5.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in MasTec by 55.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 118,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of MasTec, Inc. ( NYSE:MTZ ) opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,889.75, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

