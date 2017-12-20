Marriott International Inc (MAR) EVP Anthony Capuano Sells 19,510 Shares of Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Anthony Capuano sold 19,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $2,604,780.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,958.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Capuano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Capuano sold 13,736 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,480,466.08.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,613.27, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Marriott International to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,406,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,394,000 after buying an additional 3,780,639 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,763,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,257,000 after buying an additional 862,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,881.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 842,696 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 385.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 707,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,945,000 after buying an additional 561,707 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

