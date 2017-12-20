Mark G. Merrill Sells 3,000 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,118.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,874.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.52.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. NetGear had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $355.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 193.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 178,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 28.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,105,000 after buying an additional 311,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

