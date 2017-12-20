Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Shares Down 15.4%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares dropped 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 3,606,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 1,261,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

MRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,272,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $10,027,670.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,684,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 1,918,400 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 327.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Shares Down 15.4%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/marinus-pharmaceuticals-mrns-shares-down-15-4.html.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.