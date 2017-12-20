Marc Legault Sells 20,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) insider Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$1,107,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE AEM) opened at C$56.44 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$49.50 and a 12 month high of C$68.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut, as well as exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It operates through the business units: Northern Business, which consists of its operations in Canada and Finland, such as the LaRonde mine, the Lapa mine, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank mine, the Meliadine project and the Malartic Mine in Canada, as well as the Kittila mine in Finland; Southern Business, which consists of its operations in Mexico, such as the Pinos Altos mine that includes the Creston Mascota deposit and the La India mine owned by its indirect subsidiary, as well as Exploration Group, which focuses on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources, and new development opportunities in gold producing regions.

