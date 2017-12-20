Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 246,921 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 112.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,911,000 after buying an additional 28,514,387 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,563,000 after buying an additional 3,767,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,677,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,132,000 after buying an additional 1,808,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,063,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,258,000 after buying an additional 1,350,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE MRO) opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 148.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

