Manitex International (MNTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ MNTX ) opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 2.03. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 764,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 107,707 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 551,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manitex International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 117,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

