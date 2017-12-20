Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News headlines about Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Manhattan Bridge Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.2327512652182 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,144. The stock has a market cap of $47.44, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.76. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (MBC) is a real estate finance company that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. The Company offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area.

