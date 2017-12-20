Macy’s (M) Lowered to Buy at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $28.05 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7,873.04, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Macy’s has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $38.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 66.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 75.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after buying an additional 2,153,110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $46,431,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Macy’s by 239.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,871,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,729,000 after buying an additional 2,024,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,091,000 after buying an additional 1,646,858 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Macy’s by 827.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 1,405,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macy’s (M) Lowered to Buy at Vetr” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/macys-m-lowered-to-buy-at-vetr.html.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.