Macy’s (M) Lowered to Buy at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $28.05 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7,873.04, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Macy’s has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $38.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 66.52%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 75.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after buying an additional 2,153,110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $46,431,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Macy’s by 239.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,871,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,729,000 after buying an additional 2,024,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,091,000 after buying an additional 1,646,858 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Macy’s by 827.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 1,405,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.