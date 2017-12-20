Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,800 William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS initiated coverage on William Lyon Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

William Lyon Homes ( NYSE:WLH ) opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.51, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.81. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.57 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $752,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,731,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,545,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colin T. Severn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $219,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,727. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

