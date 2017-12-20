Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 3,875 Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 517.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,553,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 29.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 40.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 8,767.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,794,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J P Morgan Chase & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $214,014.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 24.08%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/lynch-associates-in-acquires-3875-shares-of-j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.