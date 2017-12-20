lululemon athletica (LULU) Given a $75.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) received a $75.00 price objective from analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of lululemon athletica (LULU) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. 1,410,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,792. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $10,363.26, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 591.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 183.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

