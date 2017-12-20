LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LPL Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $5,046.14, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $359.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $181,636.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

